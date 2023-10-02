Y107 Live At Good Day Farm

Come score your FREE Y107 Mizzou Tiger Tailgate passes with Cosmo live at Good Day Farm.

Spreading love and compassion is what Good Day Farm is all about. It shines through in each and every product they offer.

Cosmo from the Y107 Cosmo + Kat Show mornings on Y107 will be broadcasting live this Feel Good Friday October 6 from 4p-6p with FREE Y107 Tiger Tailgate Passes

Good Day Farm

1400 Forum Blvd, Ste 12

Monday–Saturday: 8 AM–10 PM

Sunday: 9 AM–8 PM

In-Store Shopping, Online Ordering,

& In-Store Pickup