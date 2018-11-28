Listen Live
Y107 GETS LIT

cosmo November 28, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

A CoMo Christmas tradition is a visit to the Magic Tree and it gets lit tomorrow night!

Join Y107’s Cosmo as he will emcee the evening’s festivities that start at 5p and will run thru 8p.

There will be food trucks serving up dinner, Santa will be there, listen to choirs singing your favorite Christmas carols plus take a sleigh ride and ofcourse the  lighting of this years magic tree at 6pm!!!

What: Magic Tree Lighting

When: Thursday, November 29 5p-8p

Where: Columbia’s Village of Cherry Hill
2100 Cherry Hill Dr, Columbia, MO 65203

