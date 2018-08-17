Y107 Has Your Last Shot At Taylor Swift Tickets

Taylor Swift is coming to Arrowhead Stadium September 8th. The countdown has been on for weeks with so many swifties. However, there’s plenty who have yet to score tickets, with dwindling hopes of having the chance to see the superstar.

Let’s change that!

We’ve teamed with Plasma Biological Services for a Taylor “Swiftstakes”, sending one lucky listener and a guest to the show.

Starting Friday, Aug. 24, listen at 7:20a, 2:20p, and 9:20p EVERYDAY for the Taylor codeword. Then enter that code at Y107.com to register. It’s a new codeword every time, and each codeword is another entry to win. So the more codes you enter, the better your chance to win.

Need more codewords? Stop by Plasma Biological Services at 916 Walnut in Columbia to get another codeword, different from on-air, and it’ll change every day. They’re open Mon-Sat.

And make sure you’re a YVIP and subscribe to the Y107 Ztext for some bonus codes.

Click here to buy your tickets.