Y107 Dollar Bill Swap

Jamie Mac March 25, 2016 Uncategorized 4 Comments

Done for now but it will be Baaaaacccckk again!


Find a dollar bill with 1-0-6-9 in consecutive order, be caller 7… and win $107.

Pretty simple, eh?  Now go find your dollar billz and win you some $$.

  1. Carson
    December 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Unfortunately, no. They must be in order. Here’s a link to an FAQ on the contest. It’ll be a while before it comes back.

  2. Anonymous
    December 17, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Question. Can the numbers be backwards in the serial code as long as they are in order? For example, what about 9-6-0-1 in the code?

  3. Carson
    March 2, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Nicely done. Could be coming back at any time. We’ll let you know before it does. 🙂

  4. Valerie
    March 1, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I found one after looking for years!! When will game be back?

