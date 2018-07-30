Y107 & Dairy Queen Celebrating Miracle Treat Day

﻿



Dairy Queen is once again helping kids get better by celebrating Miracle Treat Day where $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating DQ locations will be given to Children’s Miracle Network to help the kids at MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show will be live at the CoMo Forum DQ location from 3:30 – 5:30pm broadcasting live.

You can also stop by DQ in Vandalia, Mexico, Kingdom City, Fulton, Jefferson City, Fayette and Columbia from 10a – 10p to help the kids!