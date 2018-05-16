Y107 Custom Custards

All summer, head to any of the 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard locations & try the Y107 Custom Concretes created by Y107’s DJs, Cosmo, Jax, Carson, & Jordan. Once you’ve tried them all, vote for your favorite concrete below!

On Monday, September 10, we’ll announce the most popular concrete! One random listener who voted for that concrete will be chosen to WIN a year of FREE Andy’s Frozen Custard!

So, order up some custard & cast your vote!

Grand Prize: FREE Andy’s Frozen Custard for one year!

(Depending on your Internet connection, it may take a few moments for the form to load below.)