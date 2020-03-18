Y107 COVID-19 Statement: How We Plan To Adapt

Y107 Mission Statement: Provide quality and timely community-focused information and entertainment that is relevant to you, our mid-Missouri listener.

At Y107, our priority remains supporting our clients and listeners through these difficult, uncertain times. We have helped our listeners and clients through the unusual events of other natural disasters, such as tornadoes and floods. We have always prepared to support our listeners and clients through unusual circumstances and COVID-19 is no exception.

It remains business-as-usual at Y107 in regard to informing and entertaining our audiences with pertinent information that impacts our local community. As we prepare for the worst, we will be taking some precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our staff and their families.

There will be some changes in regards to the programming of Y107 starting Monday, March 23rd with the goal of not having more than one person in our studio at one given time. The goal is to hopefully prevent the contraction and spread of COVID-19. We will reallocate many of our resources at Y107 to provide continuous news updates throughout the day and during the weekends.

It’s a strange time for all of us, but we will get through together and become a stronger community because of it.

For more than 50 years Zimmer Communications has worked hard to be a stable, trusted community-partner for our listeners and clients. COVID-19 will not lessen our commitment to you and our community. We will remain here to serve you.

We invite you to stay connected by listening on-air, online, on our app, and on your smart speaker.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

Thanks,



Cosmo, Lauren, Carson, Liz, Sam, & Hannah