Y107 Contest Rules

Complete List of Rules:

Employees and immediate families of Zimmer Radio Group, participating co-sponsors, prize suppliers or competitors are not eligible to win.

No purchase necessary.

Contest void where prohibited by any and all local, state, and federal laws.

Listeners are not allowed to resell items won on ZRG stations.

Mechanical duplication or alteration of any ZRG entry form or forms affiliated in anyway with ZRG is prohibited.

All winners subject to verification by use of proper identification (Divers license, state ID, or military card)

Contest participants offering incorrect contest/entry form information may be disqualified at ZRG’s discretion.

All winners, names, likeness and voice may be used by ZRG, contest co-sponsors and prize suppliers for publicity purposes.

ZRG Sponsors are not responsible for lost or misdirected entries or mail.

All entries become the property of ZRG.

ZRG reserves the right to refuse a contestant a prize where an applicable age is necessary and ZRG has made the necessary age to win available.

ZRG reserves the right to substitute any prize not grantable for another prize of equal value.

All contest rules and requirements will be available for viewing during regular ZRG business hours at the ZRG main offices.

Decisions of the judges at ZRG are final.

ZRG has the right to change rules for specific contests at any point in time, without written or verbal notice.

All contestants must be 18 years old unless otherwise specified.

One (1) prize on any ZRG station per every thirty (30) days on prizes valued at or above $50.00 per winner is allowed.

One (1) prize on any ZRG station per every three-hundred and sixty-five (365) days on prizes valued at or above $500.00 per winner is allowed.

By accepting a prize, winner releases Zimmer Radio Group and it’s promotional partners from any liability resulting from injury during use of said prize or travel.

ZRG can not mail any prize at any time. If you need to make an arrangement, please contact us at 800-455-1099.

Winners of prizes totaling $600 or more are required by state and federal law to claim prize value on 1099 tax form.

Sponsor not responsible for any typographical or other error in printing the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

All prizes are non transferable unless other wise specified.