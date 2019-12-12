Vaping has become a hot issue across the country, especially with Y107 listeners. And there’s so many questions.

Why is it causing kids to be rushed to the hospital?

Why are people dying?

Is it an epidemic?

Is it worse than smoking?

What are the biggest concerns?

We don’t stop the music often. But when there’s such a concerning topic affecting our listeners like this, we decided there’s no other choice. Join Y107 at 6p on Thursday, December 17th for Y107 Cares: The Vaping Trend.

Y107’s Cosmo will take an in-depth look into vaping, and the many concerns and issues. He’ll be joined by guests and experts helping us all understand the concerns and vaping’s impact on our youth. The program will also air live on Y107fm on Facebook, where you can join the discussion and interact with the Y107 airstaff and other listeners.

We hope you join us on Tuesday night for this special presentation, so we can all better understanding this hot issue.