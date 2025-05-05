Y107 Cares: Foster Care Awareness Month

Coyote Hill’s mission is to provide a safe place to be a child for every child impacted by foster care. For over 30 years, Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries has worked to keep kids safe. Learn more about our mission, vision, and core values here.

Research has long suggested that child abuse is known to repeat itself from one generation to the next. That’s why we create secure homes for children, both at our fostering community in Harrisburg and in our licensed foster homes throughout mid-Missouri. At Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries, we are committed to creating a safe place to be a child.

There is still limited spots avail in the afternoon flight for the Coyote Hill Golf Tournament Monday May 5, 2025 but the also still need hole sponsors too! Click here for all the info and how you can get involved!