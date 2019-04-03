Wyatt’s Warriors Cruise and Carnival

Wyatt Salmons is only 11 years old and he already has a bucket list. After some balance issues. Wyatt’s parents took him to the Dr where he was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer. The prognosis isn’t good; most don’t make it past age 10. One of the biggest things on his bucket list is to go to a major car show in Las Vegas. Wyatt’s doctors have said a big trip may not be feasible as his treatment progresses so the car show is just going to have to come to him! Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. More info on this Wyatt’s journey here.

