Woman Makes Her Own Bachelorette-Style Date

Jax August 21, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Admit it. You’ve always wanted tens of men or women pining over you like on the Bachelor or Bachelorette. This woman took matters into her own hands and did exactly that. With Tinder dates.

Natasha got sick of meeting guys one by one on Tinder and decided to say ‘F it’ and do a mass date in New York’s Union Square. 

In this ‘date’, men competed for Natasha’s love by different challenges. Some included squats and sprints, others included live rounds of swiping left or right. 

This woman is genius. Read the whole story here. 

 

 

