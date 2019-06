Wiz Khalifa will start his tour July 9 in Atlanta.



Wiz Khalifa has announced dates for his Decent Exposure tour! The 32 stop tour kicks off July 9. You can see a full list of dates and stops and get tickets here. Joining Wiz on select tour stops are: French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama