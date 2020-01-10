Be Prepared For A Winter Weather Weekend

Be prepared for a very snowy, rainy and possibly icy weekend across Mid-Missouri this weekend! Here is the latest on what we can expect.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until midnight tonight (Friday 1/10)

WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES until midnight Sunday (1/12)

ABC 17’s Meteorologist Jessica Quick breaks down all of the rain, snow and flooding potential.

Meteorologist Jon Carney with the National Weather Service says heavy rain and storms are forecast to start Friday afternoon, triggering a flash flood watch. That looks to transition to sleet and freezing rain early Saturday morning (Sat), then up to three inches of snow during the day.

“Four-wheel drives help you go. They don’t help you stop,” Carney says. “Just try to slow down and keep your distances and be safe.”

A winter weather advisory was issued Friday morning until midnight Sunday for Boone County. Winter storm warnings were issued early Friday north and west of Columbia.