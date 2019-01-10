Winter Storm Impacts Mid-Mo This Weekend

This weekend might just be a little bit rougher than we’d like, as a winter storm front heads our way. Here’s what you need to know.

As of 4p Thursday (1/10):

Benton, Pettis, and Saline counties are under a Winter Storm Advisory starting 3p Friday through 6p Saturday.

Southern counties will be dealing with the elements first. Camden, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, and Pulaski go under a Winter Storm WARNING from 6am Friday through Midnight Saturday into Sunday. 4-6 in are expected.

Western counties like Cooper, Howard, and Randolph will be under Winter Storm WARNING from 3p Friday through Midnight Saturday night, into Sunday. 5-7 inches are expected.

Most of the rest of the area is then under a Winter Storm WARNING from 12 Noon Friday – Midnight Saturday into Sunday. This includes Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Gasconade, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery, and Osage Counties. They’re projecting havy snowfall of 6 or more inches, with rapid accumulation through Friday evening creating difficult, if not impossible, travel. Make sure you are prepared.

It’s not just about the bread and milk though.

Do you have a winter survival kit in your car? https://t.co/togYUlZCy0 via @YouTube — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) January 10, 2019

Full gas tank, blankets, water, food, shovel, flashlight, and a charged cell phone (with an extra battery) are all the things you need to make sure you are prepared with.

We’ll get you an update as soon as more info becomes available. Although it might seem nice today, plan ahead, as tomorrow might get real messy, real quick.

There’s always THIS idea to stay warm, at home!