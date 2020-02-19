Get ready to head to the grocery store and jump for joy because wine is getting cheaper!

We’ve got millennials to thank for the price drops.

Apparently, we have been shunning wine for cheaper liquors and beer, which is causing the prices to drop.

The more “scientific” reason is there are more grapes in California this year.

Rob McMillan, founder of Silicon Valley Bank’s Wine Division, predicts American wine enthusiasts will enjoy the “best wine retail values in 20 years.”

I’m calling it now, 2020 is the year of WINE!