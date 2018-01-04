Wine Hot Cocoa Might Be The Perfect Winter Cure

After a long day, how many of us look forward to that glass of wine? Even better, pair it with some chocolate, and the day’s troubles seem to just slip away. On a cold day, a cup of hot cocoa might work, but you miss the wine. Stop choosing. Check out this game changer: Wine Hot Cocoa exists!

My s.o. and I have a nightly ritual of either a glass of wine or cup of tea before bed (insert Mariah jokes here). It’s usually wine in the warm months and tea when the weather turns. Sometimes I’ll substitute hot chocolate instead of wine. But then I stumbled across this. I have yet to try it, though tonight seems like a good night.

As to how it tastes, the person who wrote the article I discovered called it “heaven; like taking a magical cloud of happiness and cramming it into a ceramic mug.” Well, count me in on that review.

Apparently it’s pretty simple to make as well.

Wine Hot Cocoa

3 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder (or melted chocolate chips)

4 tsp sugar

1/8 tsp salt

2-3 tbsp milk (or half and half)

1/4 cup red wine

In a small pot, add the dry ingredients, then add the milk and wine and bring to a boil as you occasional stir. Pour into a mug and add your favorite toppings (cinnamon, whipped cream, marshmallows). Enjoy!

So simple, so genius, I’m curious. It’s all over Instagram too! Check just a sampling of the posts here. BTW, if you’re thinking to try a white wine variation, it’s not recommended.