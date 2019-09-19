Win Weekend Passes to Roots And Blues and BBQ!

We are SOOO excited for Rotts and Blues and BBQ Fest coming NEXT weekend! Up until now, we’ve had your chance to win passes mainly for just Friday to see Maren Morris. But as we all know, just one day is definitely NOT enough.

So get THIS!

Starting Friday, Sept 20th, here’s your chance to win 3 Day passes! That means you get Maren Morris and more on Friday, Ben Harper and more on Saturday, and Jason Isbell and more on Sunday! (see the full line-up here)

How do you win?

Listen all day for Maren Morris songs, like “The Middle” with Zedd or her new one “The Bones”. When you hear them, immediately text ROOTS to 800-500-9107! We’ll respond with a link for the entry form. Fill that out, and you’re set to go. We’ll select one winner every day through Wednesday to win a pair of 3 day passes to the festival.

So keep listening to win, including all weekend! Good Luck!

Side note: If you’re a YVIP, you’ll get a narrowed list of times. So you might want to sign-up. Plus it’s free! Click here to do that.

Buy Tickets