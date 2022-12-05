How Do You Win Taylor Tickets From Y107??

We have hooked up with Living Canvas & Wilson’s Fitness on Forum to give away tickets to see Taylor Swift live at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift is coming to Arrowhead Stadium and we have 2 chances for you to win a pair of tickets to see the “Eras Tour” live!

Get to both Wilson’s Fitness on Forum in Columbia and to Living Canvas on Broadway in Downtown CoMo to register to win!

Living Canvas: 520 E. Broadway Downtown Columbia, MO

Stop into LC during regular biz hours and you can register to win 1x per day! Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show will be at Living Canvas broadcasting live Wednesday, December 7 from 4p-6p. If you stop in during the live broadcast, you will be able to enter 3x. The winning entry from LC will be drawn on Sunday, December 18th and announced on their Facebook page.

Wilson’s Fitness: 2902 Forum Blvd. Columbia, MO

You do NOT have to be a Wilson’s member to register. 1 entry per person. Cosmo will draw the winning entry at 5:45pm on Thursday 12/8 and announce on air at the end of his 4p-6p live broadcast at Wilson’s Fitness. You could also win a One Month Class Pass as well, which will get you into any of the Wilson’s Fitness group classes. For more details go to Wilson’s or check out their Facebook page.