Win Passes to Six Flags St. Louis and Ride Batman BACKWARD!

You know it’s almost summer when Six Flags St. Louis opens up! Sure, they’ll only be open weekends for the next couple weeks yet, but they’ve got one MEGA reason to get to the park NOW! They’re running “Batman: The Ride” backward!!!**

Cosmo got the experience to test it out too, and documented the whole thing on video, which you can see below! Check it out, and watch for the special code word. Then, fill out the form below, add in the code word and submit for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to go check out the experience yourself!

(Winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries and contacted April 16th.)

**Batman: Backwards is a limited time deal, as Batman flips back around once the park goes to being open every day, starting May 16th.