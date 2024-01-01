Win P!NK Tickets at the Snob Shop Exchange

On Saturdays, we win P!NK! P!NK is in St. Louis on August 10th, and The Snob Shop Exchange is the place to Get This Party Started with a great outfit, and the place to win tickets to see P!NK, too! It’s Perfect! Sign up all this week or stop in while Kristin broadcasts live Saturday, 12-2 PM! Just Give Me a Reason why you can’t come out. So What if it’s not quite summer yet? Raise Your Glass to saving money on clothes and concert tickets. Enter all this week at the Snob shop, and come out Saturday from 12-2 PM when Y107 broadcasts live!