Win NKOTB Tickets with Our New Kid!

Have you met Destiny Ryhan yet? She’s the new girl taking over nights on Y107. But this week, we’re making her wake up early.

Join Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Monday through Wednesday and get to know our “New Kid on the Block”! You might even be rewarded as she’s not coming empty-handed. She’s bringing tickets to next year’s “Mixtape Tour” featuring New Kids on the Block, Salt N Peppa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty By Nature.

How do you win?

Each morning she’ll reveal 3 facts about herself. However, one is a lie. Be caller 7, figure out which is the lie, and you win! Simple as that.

Play Monday-Wednesday with Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, weekdays from 5a-10a on Y107!

Click here to find out more about the epic concert and get your tickets!