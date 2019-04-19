Win NKOTB Tickets with Our New Kid!

You might know Joey, Jordan, Jonathon, Danny, and Donny. But do you know Y107’s new kids: Lauren and Liz?

Join Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show and Carson all this week and get to know our “New Kids on the Block”! Each day, Lauren (at 7:30a) and Liz (at 4:20p) will reveal 3 “facts” about themselves. However, one is a lie. Be caller 7, figure out which is the lie, and you win! Simple as that. And we’ll keep going until the correct answer is given.

What do you win? NKOTB tickets of course. They’re headling the “Mixtape Tour” with Salt N Peppa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty By Nature heading to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis May 8th.

Good luck!

Click here to find out more about the epic concert and get your tickets!