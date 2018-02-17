Beat the Box Office And Win Justin Timberlake Tickets!!!

First, he announced he was doing the SuperBowl. Paranoia built with the news of a new album. Hysteria broke out when Justin Timberlake announced he was going on tour. That tour is coming to the Scottrade Center in St. Louis December 13th!

We’re just days away from tickets going on sale, with the Presale starting Wednesday, and the public on-sale coming up Monday, February 26th at 10 am.

But, we’ve got connections… AND TICKETS!

We know how impatient you are. So we’ve got your tickets to win before they even go on sale. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, join Cosmo and Jax during Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show as they “Say Something… Shakespearean”. They’ll read Justin lyrics in their best Old English. Be caller 7, figure out the song, and you win the tickets. It’s just that simple. Right?

Click here to purchase tickets.