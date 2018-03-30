Win Charlie Puth Tickets on Y107!

Listen Live
cosmo March 30, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

It’s going to be one crazy summer of concerts. One we can’t wait for is Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on August 6th. But instead of hoarding all the tickets ourselves, we’ve got a few more pairs to give to you. 

Join Cosmo and Jax at 7:50a all next week during Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show for your chance to win. They’re putting those leftover Peeps (that no one really likes anyway) to good use. Each morning, either Cosmo or Jax will stuff their mouth with peeps, and recite some lyrics.

Be caller 7 to 573-441-Y107 (9107), guess the song correctly, and you win!

Tickets are still available. Click here to buy yours!

