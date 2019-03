Consent *

Our Commitment to Privacy

Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group respects the privacy of users on the Internet and has developed this privacy policy to protect user privacy on its Web sites. The purpose of this policy is to explain the types of information Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group obtains about the users of the Win A Years worth of fun with Midway Golf & Games site, how the information is obtained, how it is used, how it may be disclosed to others, and how users can restrict its use or disclosure.



Personally Identifiable Information

Online privacy concerns focus on the protection of "personally identifiable" information which an individual or customer reasonably expects to be kept private. As the term suggests, "personally identifiable" information is information that can be associated with a specific individual or entity.



The only personally identifiable information Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group obtains about individual users through our websites is information supplied voluntarily by the user. Users interacting with our sites may provide Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group with name, address, telephone number, e-mail address, domain name or URL or other personally identifiable information that Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group may use for its own business purposes. Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group will collect and use this information for the ability to provide and change service, to anticipate and resolve problems with your service, for billing purposes, or to create or inform you of products and services that better meet your needs.



Non-Personally Identifiable Information

Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group does collect some non-personally identifiable generic information about our users as a means of measuring the effectiveness of our websites. Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group identifies certain user information in the normal course of operation, but such information does not reveal a user's personal identity. We collect this information only in the aggregate and use it to evaluate and improve our websites. The following are examples of non-personally identifiable generic information:



IP Addresses: An IP address is a number that is assigned to a user's computer whenever that user is using the World Wide Web. Web site servers must be able to identify individual computers by their IP address. Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group collects IP addresses for the purposes of system administration security and to report aggregate usage information. Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group does not link IP addresses to any personally identifiable information.



Computer settings: Settings, technical and other information from your computer, such as your operating system, browser version, connectivity, various communication parameters and other information related to the operation and interaction of Zimmer Radio and Marketing Groupweb sites may be collected by Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group. Except as otherwise provided in this policy, Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group will use such information solely in order to provide technically appropriate formatting of information provided by Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group. The collection of this information will not include any personally identifiable information about you or any individual user.



Cookies

Cookies are pieces of information that are used for record keeping purposes. Cookies allow Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group to save certain information about a user, such as individual preferences, in order to facilitate and enhance the user's future activity on the Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group web site. Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group will not use cookies to retrieve information from a user's computer that was not originally sent in a cookie. Except as otherwise provided in this policy, Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group shall not use information transferred through cookies for any promotional or marketing purposes, and shall not share that information with any third parties for any reason. A user may refuse cookies by turning off that feature on their web browser.



Disclosure

Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group will not sell, trade, or disclose to third parties any personally identifiable information derived from registration for or use of a Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group service without the consent of the customer, except as required by subpoena, search warrant, or court order pursuant to applicable law, regulation or legal process or in the case of imminent physical harm to the customer or others.



Non-Participation

Any user who does not wish to receive further contacts from Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group may write to Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group.



Data Security

Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group will protect the confidentiality of its customer's personally identifiable information to the fullest extent possible and consistent with law and legitimate interests of Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group and its employees. To protect the loss, misuse, and alteration of such information, Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group has appropriate physical, electronic and management procedures in place.



Contact Us

If you have any questions about this privacy policy, the practices of this site, or your dealings with this web site, you can contact us by writing to Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group.



Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group is not responsible for the content or the privacy practices of non-Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group web sites, including web sites reached through a link on a Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group web site. Other web sites may have different privacy policies, or no policy. Users should review the privacy policies of any web site before providing personal information.



Should Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group modify its practices regarding the collection and use of information obtained from users in the future, this privacy policy will be amended to reflect such modifications.