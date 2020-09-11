Listen Live
Win A Sky Zone Birthday Party From Y107!

Carson September 11, 2020 Contests, Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Bounce into the BEST birthday party experience with Y107 and Sky Zone!

Forget boring birthdays! Y107 and Sky Zone want to elevate the way you celebrate!  We’re giving away 2 GOLD Birthday Party packages for 5 to Sky Zone in Columbia ($125 value).

Gold Package Includes:

  • 60 Min jump time
  • Skysocks for all jumpers
  • 1 One topping pizza
  • unlimited refill soft drinks (2 flavors)
  • 30 day Jump Pass for the guest of honor
  • T-shirts and Gold Goodie Bag

Sky Zone KNOWS birthdays and works hard to make sure your party is as easy and seamless as possible, so you and your guests can focus on fun. Click here to learn more about the different packages. When you’re ready to book yours, email SkyzoneComoParties@gmail.com, call the park at 573-309-9600, stop by, or fill out the form HERE. It is your party, after all. Book now and they’ll plan the best party ever!

 

Register here to win a FREE Birthday Package.*

*Promotion entry period is Sept. 11-27. 2 winners will be selected at random and announced Monday, Sept. 28th.

 

