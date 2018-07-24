WIN A $5,000 Scholarship To Merrell University!

Interested in a career in cosmetology and/or esthetics? Good news! You can jump start that dream today!



Once again, we’re offering FIVE $5,000 scholarships to Merrell University Beauty Arts and Science to FIVE lucky listeners!

Enter our sweepstakes by filling out the form below for your chance to WIN!

Grand Prize: (5) $5,000 scholarships to Merrell University for five lucky winners!

Your gift for entering: We’re offering you an additional chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to Merrell University! All you have to do is submit an essay by October 10, 2018 on why you want to attend Merrell and why you should be selected for the scholarship. Essays should be sent to information@merrelluniversity.net. Good luck!

This sweepstakes will run through Friday, August 10, and five lucky winners will be announced on Thursday, August 23!

If you have a slow Internet connection, it may take a few seconds for the form to load below.

Specific terms and conditions listed below.

Merrell University Specific Terms + Conditions:

– Prize is not eligible for Instructor Training Program or Manicuring Program. Prize is only eligible for Cosmetology and Esthetics Programs.

– Must have a high school diploma or equivalent to qualify.

– Must be 17 years of age or older.

– This prize cannot be combined with other scholarships.

– For more information on gainful employment disclosures, visit: http://merrelluniversity.edu/.

– Prize scholarships must be used by December 31, 2018.