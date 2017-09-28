Could ‘Will & Grace’ Return Bring Another Major NBC Show Back?

Tonight is the night: NBC’s “Will & Grace” are back. We couldn’t be more excited. Unless, they brought another HUGE ‘Must See TV’ show with them. Could the impossible happen? Let’s just say, there’s a chance!

Let’s start with saying we never in a million years did we think “Will & Grace” would come back. It’s not that we didn’t want it to. We just never gave it much thought. But the actors have had varied careers, nothing too outstanding. And, they’ve stayed connected with NBC, even in recent years. Debra Messing’s “Mysteries of Laura” for example (although canceled after 2 seasons). More importantly, they’ve stayed tight. They’re even stunned a short reunion for a political segment turned into a few episode run, then into a full season, and now into 2 seasons before the first one even dropped. Who knows how long this will go.

Guest Stars and Crossovers

One of the magical things about the show back in the day was that EVERYONE seemed to want to guest star. Will this new run have that same touch? And if it does, who will appear? Actor Sean Hayes has an idea. In fact, this MIGHT BE THE BEST IDEA WE’VE EVER HEARD! Yes, I’m yelling. Read this response to Andy Cohen the classic NBC crossover storylines:

“You know, I just brought up the idea of—because the character of Jack, you know, is a struggling actor. Always wanted to be and now he finds himself teaching acting in this new reboot and he trademarked an acting technique called Jackting, and I said Joey should come on, Matt LeBlanc as Joey should come on and Jack and Joey should be in a class together. That would be really fun.” Sean Hayes on Watch What Happens Live

You read that right.

WHAT IF…

What if Will & Grace had Joey on, and maybe Monica and Chandler, maybe Ross and Rachel, maybe Phoebe… I mean honestly, couldn’t this be a HUGE door opening to get a couple of them, or a small group of whoever’s available? Would that not be genius? Maybe Jack will meet Joey for a coffee at say, Central Perk, and guess who else is in there?

I’m just going to say, what’s old is new, and it COULD happen. The Friends cast has always said it won’t. But don’t you think this renewed interest in Will & Grace could just change the game?