Will Clayton Find Love on his Season of The Bachelor

At least now it’s been announced!

Our very own former Tiger has been OFFICIALLY announced now as the next Bachelor! Clayton Echard lives in Como but his hometown is listed as Eureka Springs.

The big announcement came on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. This morning, Clayton went on Good Morning America and they asked if he found love on his season. His response:

“I did find love. I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.”

OMG I can’t wait to watch this season! It premieres Jan 3

See the whole interview here: