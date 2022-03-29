Who Needs Coffee?

Answer… me. Always.

If you’re a coffee connoisseur, a tea virtuoso, or… you just need the caffeine on your way to work on a Friday morning, then schedule a few extra minutes on your morning commute to check out the brand new Scooters Coffee on Nifong!

I noticed it a couple of weeks ago because I drop my dog off at daycare across the street. Swinging through Scooters is going to be a regular part of my morning routine, now!

It’s not just about getting that much-needed sip of something sweet on a Friday morning. How does a free bagel sandwich sound? How about FIFTY bonus Smiles that you can trade-in for awesome rewards? All customers at the Nifong location will earn 50 bonus Smiles with their purchase, and the first 100 customers will score that free bagel sandwich, Friday, April 1st!

I’ll be broadcasting live 8-10 am, but Scooters opens at 6, so make the brand new 204 E Nifong location part of your morning routine and start the day off with a smile!