Who Is The Voice Mega-Mentor?

Kelly, John, Gwen and Blake will have a new co-worker on The Voice this season. The “Mega-Mentor” is…….. <drumroll pleeeeeeeease>

The new season of The Voice on NBC starts on September 23rd

We promise that you’ll never find another Mega Mentor like her. See you soon @taylorswift13. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/9Lta3qEYoV — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 16, 2019

THIS!!!!