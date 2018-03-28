It’s the mystery surrounding Hollywood right now. Tiffany Haddish told the story and posted this picture. Who’s playing real life Dracula?

Tiffany Haddish recounted a story where she and Beyonce were at the same party. While in the bathroom, Tiff heard someone say ‘Can you believe someone bit Beyonce?!’ She stormed out and immediately told Queen B ‘Someone’s getting their ass kicked.’

Don’t believe her? Look at this picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdA7dQSHqli/

But why is Bey hiding half her face? BECAUSE SOMEONE WAS MUNCHIN ON IT, THAT’S WHY!

We’ve done some snooping and found a few people we can knock off the list.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Aniston

Chrissy Teigen

People seem to think Lena Dunham is the culprit. But Lena denies it.

As the patron saint of “She would do that…” I didn’t. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 28, 2018

So whodunit? We’ll continue to work hard to get to the bottom of this. – jax.