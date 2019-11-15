What’s the most annoying Christmas song?

Christmas is almost here, which means holiday music is about to take over the world!

Do you have a favorite Christmas song?

Someone created a survey about the world’s most annoying Christmas songs and I am not happy with the results.

10. Jingle Bells

9. Santa Baby

8. Santa Claus is Coming to Town

7. Baby Its Cold Outside

6. Fairytale of New York

5.Last Christmas

4. Merry Xmas Everybody

3. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday

2.Do They Know It’s Christmas?

1.All I Want For Christmas is You

WHAT?!? How is ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ the most annoying song? It’s absolute perfection. However, it was played 11 MILLION times on Christmas Eve last year. So that might have frustrated some people.

Do you agree with this list? Is it missing a song?