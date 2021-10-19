What’s Coming To NETFLIX In November

What? How? There is no way that it is almost time to trick’or’treat!?! Squid Games, Maid, You Season 3 are ALL the rage right now on NETFLIX but what is coming for you to binge on while you polish off your left over Halloween candy??
Get ready for, yep! Season 2 of Tiger King coming back on Netflix. Plus if you love reality TV? Binge on some ANTM and Survivor too.
November 1st
21 Jump Street (2012)
Angry Birds (Season 4)
Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)
Falling in Love Like A Romantic Drama (Multiple seasons)
Gather (2020)
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Te Ata (2016)
The Claus Family (2021) – Netflix Orignal.
The Forgiven (2017)
The Nightingale (2018)
Thir13en Ghosts (2001)
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
November 2nd
Ridley Jones (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal
November 3rd
Lords of Scam (2021)– Netflix Orignal
Oga Bolaji (2018)
The Harder They Fall (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 5th
Big Mouth (Season 5)– Netflix Orignal
Gloria (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Love Hard (2021)– Netflix Orignal
Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)– Netflix Orignal
Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)– Netflix Orignal
The Club (Part 1)– Netflix Orignal
The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021)– Netflix Orignal
Yara (2021– Netflix Orignal
Zero to Hero (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 6th
Arcane (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
November 7th
Father Christmas Is Back (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 9th
Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
November 10th
Animal (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Gente-fied (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal
Passing (2021)– Netflix Orignal
New shows and movies are coming so that unfortunately others have to go. What is getting dropped from NETFLIX the day after Halloween??
November 11th
7 Prisoners (2021)– Netflix Orignal.
A Boy Called Christmas (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 12th
Red Notice (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 15th
America’s Next Top Model (Multiple Seasons)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)
Lies and Deceit (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)
November 16th
Survivor (Season 16)
November 17th
Christmas Flow (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Tiger King (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal
November 18th
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 19th
Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Hellbound (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)– Netflix Orignal
It’s not quite Halloween yet so be looking for some really creepy things to NETFLIX and THRILL too!
November 21st
Undercover (Season 3)– Netflix Orignal
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2)– Netflix Orignal
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021)– Netflix Orignal.
November 24th
Bruised (2021)– Netflix Orignal
Robin Robin (2021)– Netflix Orignal
True Story (Limited Series)– Netflix Orignal
November 25th
Super Crooks (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
November 26th
A Castle for Christmas (2021)– Netflix Orignal
School of Chocolate (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
November 28th
Elves (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal