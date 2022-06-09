What on EARTH is This Creature at the Amarillo Zoo?

Many zoos have weird creatures that you may not have seen before! It’s a great opportunity to learn more about the world around us!

But this zoo caught…. something… on their surveilence camera, and they have NO idea what it is! So they took to Social Media to see if anyone else could identify it!

The good news is that “there were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.” said Amarillo’s director of Parks and Recreation, Michael Kashuba.

It’s just… weird.

So I think it looks like a mix between Sonic the Hedgehog and Jar Jar Binks.



