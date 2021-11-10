Listen live
What Makes Your Relationship Strong

Kristin Monica 8 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Ryan Reynolds discussed his marriage to Blake Lively and shared what works for them. “We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends. Falling in love is great but do you like each other? We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”

I love this! I feel the exact same about my fiance! He and I have been best friends for 8 1/2 years, but we’ve only been officially together for 2 1/2 years. The foundation of US is our friendship. Everything else is the frosting!

What do YOU think are the keys to a successful relationship?

