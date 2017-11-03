What Is Up With The Moon This Wknd?

You will def wanna check out the almost-super full “Beaver Moon” this weekend.

This month’s moon, which is also known as the Frost moon or the Hunter’s moon, will be full on Saturday and misses being a supermoon by just one day.

To be designated a supermoon, the moon must be full on the day it is at its perigee, or closest distance to the Earth, according to Space.com. This month, the moon will reach its perigee on Friday, missing the supermoon classification by just a day. But since it is still very close to Earth, it will appear bigger and brighter than usual. Only December’s supermoon will be bigger.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Beaver moon gets its name because it came at the time of year when the early colonists and the Algonquin tribes set their beaver traps before the swamps froze. This would ensure they had a good supply of warm winter furs.