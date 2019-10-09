Listen Live
Haunted woods
What are the most haunted states in America?

Liz October 9, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

If you are not a fan of ghosts, make sure you aren’t traveling to the most haunted states in America!

A survey compiled thousands of tweets that mentioned ghost sightings in different states. And here are the ones that had the most: 

  1. North Dakota
  2. Ohio
  3. Nevada
  4. Nebraska 
  5. New York

Good news for all of us Mid-Missourians, Missouri made the least haunted list. Here are the other states:

  1. Mississippi
  2. South Carolina
  3. Delaware
  4. Vermont
  5. Missouri

Start diverting all your flights from New York to South Carolina ASAP!

