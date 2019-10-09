What are the most haunted states in America?

If you are not a fan of ghosts, make sure you aren’t traveling to the most haunted states in America!
A survey compiled thousands of tweets that mentioned ghost sightings in different states. And here are the ones that had the most:
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Nevada
- Nebraska
- New York
Good news for all of us Mid-Missourians, Missouri made the least haunted list. Here are the other states:
- Mississippi
- South Carolina
- Delaware
- Vermont
- Missouri
Start diverting all your flights from New York to South Carolina ASAP!