We’ve Got a First Look at the Rugrats Reboot and it Looks…Different…

Not sure I like it…

The Rugrats are ICONIC for so many of us. We remember our favorite character. We still replay or favorite episode in our heads. We can hear the baby voices clear as day.

I, for one, was very excited to learn that they were getting a reboot…until I saw the animation.

Help me. Do I hate this because it’s just different or is it really as awful as I think it is?

The good news is that the original voice cast is back! And the SFX in the trailer sound very true so at least it’ll SOUND like the Rugrats we all remember. No word yet on when it’ll debut but it’ll be on Paramount+

Check out the trailer and let me know what you think!