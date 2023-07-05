We’re Going Totally Taylor

We can’t believe THE weekend is almost here: Taylor’s Arrowhead Takeover! How excited are we?

Join us post-concert as Taylor completely takes over the airwaves! That’s why we’re calling it “Totally Taylor”.

We’re letting Taylor take-over our playlist for 3 hours, NON-STOP, starting at 11p. It’s song after song after song, uninterrupted, starting just before the concert lets out, taking you all the way back to Mid-Mo.

Download the FREE Y107 app HERE (for iphone) or HERE for Android!

As soon as the lights come back on, start streaming us letting Taylor walk you back to the car, carry you through the car line crawl back to the highway, and then all the way back home!