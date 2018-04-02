We’re #1!!!!

What Missouri city has been voted ‘Best Place To Live’?

According to a Microsoft MSN study, drum roll please…..

COLUMBIA has been voted ‘Best Place To Live’ in Missouri.

A great variety of places to eat, businesses to shop, affordability, solid public schools, higher education, work force also parks, transportation and diversity were a few of main reasons why Columbia was voted #1

The researchers put CoMo at the top of the list after aggregating feedback from sites like Yelp, U.S. News & World Report, and Niche.