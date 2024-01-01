Welcome MIZZOU Freshman!

These are the 3 biggest traditions that you MUST be a part of this weekend!

–Get to Memorial Stadium at Farout Field this Friday August 16 3p-5p to Paint The Rock M at the north end of the stadium! Join fellow members of your incoming class to help preserve this tradition by whitewashing the Rock M at Faurot Field. You must wear closed-toe shoes to participate. Please visit mizzou.com for more information. Sponsored by the Department of Student Life and the Mizzou Alumni Association.

–Mizzou Midnight BBQ is also on Friday night August 16th from 10p-1am between the Mizzou Student Center and MizzouRec. There will be tons of FREE food, lots of games + prizes.

–Tiger Walk is Sunday night August 18th 530p-7p There will be a brief program beginning at 6:00 pm followed by the traditional Tiger Walk, where incoming students enter through the Columns and officially join the Mizzou family. Tiger Walk will be followed by a concert on the Quad by Marching Mizzou and volunteer duties should be finished by 7:00 pm.