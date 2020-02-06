5 Weird Facts About Post Malone

Post Malone is one of the most interesting people in the world. He seems like the most down to earth guy yet he’s got the coolest stories. So in honor of PostY107, here are the weirdest facts about him.

FACT #1:

Post Malone has a loafer collection. He loves them so much that when he was a teenager, he saved $800 to buy Versace Loafers.

FACT #2:

He has inked a lot of his own tattoos, and even does his friends.

FACT #3:

In 2017, Post Malone spent more than $40,000 in Post Mates delivery.

FACT #4:

Guitar Hero inspired Post Malone to learn how to play the actual instrument.

FACT #5:

He hates his first mix tape.

Don’t you just love Post Malone even more?!? What secret facts about Post do you know?