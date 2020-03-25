Wednesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

It’s hump day! Which means one day closer to the weekend and one day closer to the end of being quarantined!

We will get through this together but it helps to have a daily dose of smiles!

A teacher in El Paso, Texas is spending her free time to drive around town and check in on her students. She practiced social distancing by staying in her car and holding up a sign just to say hi. Read the full story here.

YOU HAVE TO WATCH THIS!!! We decided not to do a gender reveal because of COVID 19. After the live video we got a call from Mrs Charlotte Edwards asking us to step outside. Some of our incredible church family…. 😭❤️ can’t even put into words. Love you all!! (Sorry for the chairs, 😂😂 I was planning to take them to the dump) Posted by Dustin Sanders on Saturday, March 21, 2020

The coronavirus also caused a couple to cancel their gender reveal party after they waited years to have a child. They revealed the gender online but then their friends and family had a parade around their house. Complete with pink balloons! Read the full story here.

Talk about memories that will last a lifetime!

