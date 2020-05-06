Wednesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Every hump day could use a little extra dose of good.

It’s officially nurses week and it couldn’t have come at a better time. We are all appreciating health care workers a little more now and Philadelphia showed theirs in the most epic way. As part of the local #PhillyShinesBlue campaign a company delivered a drone light show tribute. The drones said, ‘Thank You Heroes’ and even drew hearts.

Both college and high school seniors have had quite a different year than what they expected. Proms have been cancelled and graduations have been postponed. But there is hope! So many major celebrities have signed on to do virtual commencements. Former President Barak Obama just announced that he will celebrate graduating seniors in at least three events! Now that’s a speech I would stay awake for. Click here to learn more.

