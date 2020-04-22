Listen Live
Breaking News

Wednesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 22, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

What day of quarantine are we even on? No matter the number, people are still stepping up and doing good in the world! 

Even in today’s crazy world… ✨Magical Moments✨ can still happen. For a beautiful girl who was granted a Make-A-Wish but couldn’t get to Disney right now, Disney came to her for a special birthday. Much 💖 Heather Sudol & Khloe and your family!!And to Nancy, Jonathan, Isabella, Ava, Marcia, Sophia, Michelle, Julie, Leonard, Ginny, Connie, Maddy, Colleen, Jackson, Taylor, Vivian & my Rocco – You are OUTSTANDING. Thank you!!!

Posted by Shawna Mulford on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

When Disney World and Disneyland shut down, a lot of people were frustrated but some kids were heartbroken. Especially one little girl in particular. Khloe Sudol was supposed to go to Disney World through the Make a Wish program, but that had to be postponed. So Khloe’s family and friends put on a Disney parade in here front yard. There were princesses, superheroes and SO MANY SMILES.

Shutterstock/ Mayer Vadim

Toys are definitely getting their fair share of use with everyone being home. Quarantine is also pointing out families that don’t have a lot so Toys for Tots wanted to help. They partnered with Good360 to distribute two million toys. Click here to read more.

If you want a daily dose of happiness sent straight to your email everyday, sign up to be a YVIP here!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.