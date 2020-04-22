Wednesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

What day of quarantine are we even on? No matter the number, people are still stepping up and doing good in the world!

Even in today’s crazy world… ✨Magical Moments✨ can still happen. For a beautiful girl who was granted a Make-A-Wish but couldn’t get to Disney right now, Disney came to her for a special birthday. Much 💖 Heather Sudol & Khloe and your family!!And to Nancy, Jonathan, Isabella, Ava, Marcia, Sophia, Michelle, Julie, Leonard, Ginny, Connie, Maddy, Colleen, Jackson, Taylor, Vivian & my Rocco – You are OUTSTANDING. Thank you!!! Posted by Shawna Mulford on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

When Disney World and Disneyland shut down, a lot of people were frustrated but some kids were heartbroken. Especially one little girl in particular. Khloe Sudol was supposed to go to Disney World through the Make a Wish program, but that had to be postponed. So Khloe’s family and friends put on a Disney parade in here front yard. There were princesses, superheroes and SO MANY SMILES.

Toys are definitely getting their fair share of use with everyone being home. Quarantine is also pointing out families that don’t have a lot so Toys for Tots wanted to help. They partnered with Good360 to distribute two million toys. Click here to read more.

