Wednesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 15, 2020

Hold on to your seats, this pandemic has made some of our favorite restaurants reveal their iconic recipes.

Stop drooling, grab your apron and GET TO COOKING! 

Disney just dropped their recipe for the fan-favorite Dole Whip. The best part is it takes only three ingredients. Click here to make the sweet treat.

The Cheesecake Factory
We don’t have to travel to St. Louis or Kansas City anymore for some Cheesecake Factory. The restaurant chain just released recipes for their cinnamon roll pancakes and their Chicken Bellagio. Click here for those recipes and more!

