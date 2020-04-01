Listen Live
Wednesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

We have officially made it to April! Congratulations to all!!!

No April Fools pranks here! Just your daily dose of happiness. 

Headlights
There’s a new trend where people drive to hospitals and flash their headlights to support healthcare workers. States like Oklahoma and Kentucky have already done it and hundreds came to show their appreciation. Click here to read more.

The Incredibles
A guy in New Zealand put up a giant projector screen in his neighborhood so residents in the area could have a movie night together from their balconies. He chose ‘The Incredibles’ for their first movie night. Check out the full story here.

