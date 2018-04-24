Blair Oaks High School is the LAST Missouri school in Vans Custom Culture competition. Winner gets $75K! Let’s help them out!

This is BIG. With $75,000 on the line, Blair Oaks HS needs your vote!

From now until May 4th, you can vote every day for Blair Oaks. Here’s what they’ve submitted.

Some of the details from the Vans Custom Culture site:

Vans Custom Culture was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets. Vans believes everyone should be empowered to express themselves creatively and should be given the tools to do so. Custom Culture is a national high school customization competition using blank Vans shoes to be customized around specific themes. Once your school’s designs are completed, they go through a judging process to narrow down our top 50 entries. Then, it’s up to your school and classmates to garner votes from the public to help us choose our top 5. One school will be chosen as the Grand Prize Winner, receiving $75,000 for their art program!

So get that vote in! Click on the picture below to vote NOW!